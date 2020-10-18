James "Hey Man" M. Kallenborn, age 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home in Oak Forest, IL with his son Jim Jr by his bedside. He was born November 1, 1944 in Chicago, IL. Beloved husband of the late Mary Kallenborn; Dear father of Bonnie (Luis) Flores, Michelle (Demetrios) Xentaras, James (Christina) Kallenborn Jr. and Timothy (Celia) Kallenborn; Loving grandfather of Sara (Cesar) Torres and Ella Kallenborn. Jim was a strong, independent and hardworking man. He loved completing and framing puzzles to give them to family and friends. He also enjoyed playing poker and fishing. As an active member of his community he will be greatly missed by all.





