Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Juliana Church
7201 N. Oketo (at Touhy)
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Juliana Church
7201 N. Oketo (at Touhy)
James Michael O'Boyle Sr.

James Michael O'Boyle Sr. Obituary
James Michael O'Boyle, Sr., 75, C.F.D. retired and U.S.M.C. veteran. Beloved husband of the late Diane J. O'Boyle, nee Rusnak. Loving father of Brian Joseph O'Boyle and James Michael, Jr. C.F.D. (Maureen) O'Boyle. Proud grandfather of Jaclyn, Sean, Conor, Clare, and Gavin. Great grandfather of Joshua and Jaxson. Dear brother of the late Thomas C.P.D. (Donna) O'Boyle. Brother-in-law of Joan (Ray) Zobott. Jim is survived by many dear nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Visitation Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, Peter Heneghan, director, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. Funeral Friday, family and friends meeting at 9:45 am at St. Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo (at Touhy) where Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials to The EMWQ Retirees', Widows' and Children's Assistance Fund (312-726-5823) or fabf.org appreciated. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 28, 2020
