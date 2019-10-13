|
Age 75, of Beecher formerly of Chicago, passed away on October 3, 2019. Loving father of Kathleen (Adam) Roberts and Carrie (Jeff) Mueller; beloved brother of Ellyn (late Bob) Bard, late Maryann O'Neill and late John O'Neill; cherished grandfather of Jessica and Sarah Mueller and Anna and Joshua Roberts; dearest uncle of Adam (Melissa) Drews, Laura Drews, Patrick (Katie) O'Neill, Margaret (Andrew) Clark and Elizabeth Ackerman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked for LTV Steel Mill for many years in Chicago. A visitation will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church 7151 W. Sauk Trail Frankfort, IL 60423 on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 9-10AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. In lieu of flowers memorials to would be appreciated. For information www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019