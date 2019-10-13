Home

Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
7151 W. Sauk Trail
Frankfort, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
7151 W. Sauk Trail
Frankfort, IL
View Map
James Michael O'Neill

James Michael O'Neill Obituary
Age 75, of Beecher formerly of Chicago, passed away on October 3, 2019. Loving father of Kathleen (Adam) Roberts and Carrie (Jeff) Mueller; beloved brother of Ellyn (late Bob) Bard, late Maryann O'Neill and late John O'Neill; cherished grandfather of Jessica and Sarah Mueller and Anna and Joshua Roberts; dearest uncle of Adam (Melissa) Drews, Laura Drews, Patrick (Katie) O'Neill, Margaret (Andrew) Clark and Elizabeth Ackerman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked for LTV Steel Mill for many years in Chicago. A visitation will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church 7151 W. Sauk Trail Frankfort, IL 60423 on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 9-10AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. In lieu of flowers memorials to would be appreciated. For information www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
