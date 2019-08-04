Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
James Millner, 90, of Glenview, passed away July 31, 2019 while at Saint Claire's Hospital, Weston, WI. Beloved husband of the late Betty Millner; loving father of Christopher (Karen) Millner and Lisa (Robert) DeRuiter; cherished grandfather of Justin, Kyle (Shelby) and Megan Millner and Cory (Oana, fiancée) and Andrew DeRuiter; proud great grandfather of Hannah, Avery and Kyle Jr; dear brother in law of Rose (Bernard) Smith and the late Mary (Charles) Niver; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 2 to 6 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Services and interment will be in Phillipi, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , or the . Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
