James Millner, 90, of Glenview, passed away July 31, 2019 while at Saint Claire's Hospital, Weston, WI. Beloved husband of the late Betty Millner; loving father of Christopher (Karen) Millner and Lisa (Robert) DeRuiter; cherished grandfather of Justin, Kyle (Shelby) and Megan Millner and Cory (Oana, fiancée) and Andrew DeRuiter; proud great grandfather of Hannah, Avery and Kyle Jr; dear brother in law of Rose (Bernard) Smith and the late Mary (Charles) Niver; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 2 to 6 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Services and interment will be in Phillipi, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , or the . Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019