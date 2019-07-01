Visitation for James G. Molitor, 79, a resident of Elgin for 11 years, formerly of Schaumburg, Tues., July 2 from 3:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral services Wed., July 3 beginning with prayers at 9:15am at the funeral home to 10:00am funeral mass at St. Hubert Church, Hoffman Estates. Interment will be held privately at a later day at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Born July 28, 1939 in Chicago to George and Anna Marie (nee Morrison), he passed away peacefully June 30, 2019 in Elk Grove surrounded by his loving family. James lived for his wife, family and his grandkids. Watching and being part of their activities and hearing about them were his greatest achievements. Adoring husband of 53 years to Barbara (nee Zuba); loving father of James Scott (Danae), Janeen (Darren) Ford and Kimberly (Michael) Shomaker; fond grandfather of Matthew, Daniel, Stephanie, Megan, Allison, Rebecca, Abigail, Ryan, & Robert; dear brother of Jerome Molitor, Mary Beth (Peter) Salmon, Christine Hermann, Joseph (Gail) Molitor, Georgieann (Dan) O'Connor and the late Jean Marie Molitor; beloved uncle and dear friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in James' name to Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence, http://www.alexianfoundation.org. For information 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 1, 2019