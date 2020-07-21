1/
James Monti
{ "" }
James Monti, 89, passed away on July 17. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Doylene Monti (Hampton). Loving father of Diana & Bob Sanders, David & Lisa Monti, Dean & Julie Monti; loving "Uncle Babe" to Vicki (Sarlo) & Bob Grant, and so many others; loving grandfather and "Papa" to Vicki & Doug Giurato, Liz & Allen Chew, Nick Monti, Stefanie Grant, Nora Monti; & several great-grandchildren including David, Lia, & Henry Giurato, and Vera & Ethan Chew. Jim Monti was also a successful State Farm Insurance agent in Bellwood, Illinois, for 50 years. Contributions can be made in his name to CurePSP.org, in memory of his wife, Doylene Monti.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
July 21, 2020
Mr Monti was not only a great insurance agent, he was just a great guy!! My condolences to the WHOLE family that I grew up with !!
Don Marron
Friend
July 21, 2020
I very sorry for the loss of a dear ole friend condolences to the entire family
Lenore Dabros
Friend
July 21, 2020
Diane, David, Dean, and Family,
My sincere sympathy in the loss of your dad. Any time I was at a gathering with your dad, I knew I was in for lots of laughs and great stories. He will be missed. I am sure it is a comfort that he is reunited with your mom. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Bonnie Fioramonti
Family
July 21, 2020
We were blessed to host Uncle Babe for Thanksgiving this past year. We enjoyed his lively stories and great company. He brought over a huge platter of homemade pumpkin bread and Italian cookies. Our family will cherish those memories for years to come. He will be greatly missed.
The May (Fioramonti) Family
Family
July 21, 2020
My dad liked this photo of himself, so I'm posting it here and encouraging others to post photos, memories, or comments.
Dean Monti
Son
