James Monti, 89, passed away on July 17. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Doylene Monti (Hampton). Loving father of Diana & Bob Sanders, David & Lisa Monti, Dean & Julie Monti; loving "Uncle Babe" to Vicki (Sarlo) & Bob Grant, and so many others; loving grandfather and "Papa" to Vicki & Doug Giurato, Liz & Allen Chew, Nick Monti, Stefanie Grant, Nora Monti; & several great-grandchildren including David, Lia, & Henry Giurato, and Vera & Ethan Chew. Jim Monti was also a successful State Farm Insurance agent in Bellwood, Illinois, for 50 years. Contributions can be made in his name to CurePSP.org
, in memory of his wife, Doylene Monti.