James Morgan Osborn
1951 - 2020
Jim born July 16, 1951 in Oak Park, IL passed away suddenly at home from natural causes on October 22, 2020 at the age of 69.

Jim is survived by his wife Linda Whitby Osborn, sons Morgan Osborn and Jackson Osborn. His father Victor Osborn, and sisters and bothers Patricia (Thomas); Michael (Jane); Vicky (Bill); Dan; Mary (Dave), Matt (Becky); and fourteen nieces and nephews and ten great-nieces and nephews.

Jim was proceeded in death by his mother Joan Kerwin Osborn and sister Catherine Waddle and her husband John.

Jim's family was a big part of his life. He loved sports and was a life long golfer. He marched with the drum and bugle corp. during his youth. He was a very gifted actor working throughout the Chicago area to name a few the Franklin Park Players, Oak Park Players, Second City, Steppenwolfe and The Goodman. He loved the white Sox's and even posted a blog and went to their spring training. His career was in wine and beverage sales and also in management. To highlight a few moments, he managed and opened the bar and lounge in Spiaggia on the Million Dollar Mile. Opened, managed and set up concessions and beverages for Stadium Club at the new Comiskey Park.

A memorial mass was held at Our Lady of the Brook Catholic Church with only the immediate family in attendance following restrictions in place due to COVID-19. A larger gathering to follow when permitted. Cremation was handled by Hursen Funeral Home.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 31, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jim's passing. We were friends in grade school and always considered him a good friend. I will miss seeing him at our grade school reunions and his good stories.
Jeff Young
Friend
October 30, 2020
Jim was a great friend, a talented actor and director and someone who actually listened when you had an idea. He would think nothing of going back and forth with you (which we did at the old Village Players theater) arguing his point - but validating your input also. He enjoyed a party, his friends, and he loved talent and art. I still remember him in his postman's uniform the first time he came into the Village Players back in the middle 70's. I will always think of you, and how you helped me out with one of my plays ( I know you didn't necessarily want to do a children's theater production - but I did have a few of your friends in it also) and stepped up to be my knight in shinning armour. So much love sent to your family - I know that you will be with us all always.
Lowell Thorne-Wagner
Lowell Thorne-Wagner
Friend
October 30, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Jim on numerous productions at the Village Players Theater in Oak Park. Jim was a gifted actor. He loved performing and was a joy to watch. He will be greatly missed.
Mary Ondeck
Friend
October 30, 2020
October 30, 2020
I was a foreign exchange student with a wonderful host family, the Osborn's in Franklin Park, Ill, 1978. I met Jim through various family gatherings. A large family of proud parents and always a very happy Catholic family. Jim was a handsome, life of the family, energetic, and always made everyone smile; so kind. Mom Joan lit up at each of his antics and jokes. I saw him as I did Matt, they were so very similar. Someone you wanted to be with if you needed a smile. RIP, Jim.
Jovey
Brother
October 29, 2020
The memories dearest to us had to do with theater and times at the Osborn homestead. It was through Franklin Park Players that Jim introduced the two of us, encouraging Gary to go to the tryouts. He and I read against each other, although neither of us got a part in Antigone. After weeks of rehearsals, we shared the stage with Jim in Neil Simon's The Odd Couple (Jim as a marvelous Oscar, Gary as Roy (one of the card players), and yours truly as one of the Pigeon sisters. I played exactly one game of volleyball with the Osborn family and friends at Hillside, but felt their intense skill levels were better enjoyed from the sidelines! Jim will always hold a special place in my heart and I hold all of his family in The Light at this sad loss.
Gary & Donna Broz
Family
