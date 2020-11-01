Jim born July 16, 1951 in Oak Park, IL passed away suddenly at home from natural causes on October 22, 2020 at the age of 69.



Jim is survived by his wife Linda Whitby Osborn, sons Morgan Osborn and Jackson Osborn. His father Victor Osborn, and sisters and bothers Patricia (Thomas); Michael (Jane); Vicky (Bill); Dan; Mary (Dave), Matt (Becky); and fourteen nieces and nephews and ten great-nieces and nephews.



Jim was proceeded in death by his mother Joan Kerwin Osborn and sister Catherine Waddle and her husband John.



Jim's family was a big part of his life. He loved sports and was a life long golfer. He marched with the drum and bugle corp. during his youth. He was a very gifted actor working throughout the Chicago area to name a few the Franklin Park Players, Oak Park Players, Second City, Steppenwolfe and The Goodman. He loved the white Sox's and even posted a blog and went to their spring training. His career was in wine and beverage sales and also in management. To highlight a few moments, he managed and opened the bar and lounge in Spiaggia on the Million Dollar Mile. Opened, managed and set up concessions and beverages for Stadium Club at the new Comiskey Park.



A memorial mass was held at Our Lady of the Brook Catholic Church with only the immediate family in attendance following restrictions in place due to COVID-19. A larger gathering to follow when permitted. Cremation was handled by Hursen Funeral Home.





