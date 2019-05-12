James Mortimer Simmen, of Lake Forest, Illinois, formerly of Gurnee, Illinois, died on May 4, 2019 with family by his side. He was born August 24, 1927 in Jersey City, New Jersey, to George and Maree (Rankin) Simmen. He served as a sargeant in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1952 and was stationed in occupied Japan. He studied mechanical and electrical engineering at Cornell University, received his Bachelor of Arts from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, and did graduate work under Mies van der Rohe at Illinois Institute of Technology. Jim was the husband of Marjorie (Swansen) Simmen, whom he married in 2013. Previously he was married to Betty (Freeman) Simmen for 58 years until her passing in 2009. Loving father of Robin Simmen (Michael Conway), Sheryl Simmen (Dan Ryan), Kimberly Wolf (Chris), Russell Swansen (Susan), and Eric Swansen (Shelley); grandfather of Alexandra Leuenberger (Dan), Austin, Morgan Shannon (Erik), Sheridan, Maggie, and Russell; great-grandfather of Theodor; preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Michael. Jim founded Photo Image Company, the first photo-typesetting firm in Chicago, in 1962. He was an avid woodworker and craftsman, a talented musician and chef, and an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest. A Memorial service will be held at the church on Saturday, May 18 at 10:00 a.m. at 700 North Sheridan Road, Lake Forest, Illinois. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary