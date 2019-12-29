Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rosalie Catholic Church
James N. Stojack Obituary
James N. Stojack, 83, passed away December 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Maureen nee Shea for over 53 wonderful years. Loving father of Kristina Stojack, Matthew (Carol) Stojack, Kerri Stojack. Cherished grandfather of Benjamin (Julie) Stojack. Fond uncle of many. Dedicated civilian employee for the Chicago Police Department for 48 years. Proud graduate of the Art Institute of Chicago. Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Funeral services will begin on Friday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home, then proceed to St. Rosalie Catholic Church, Harwood Heights for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the or the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Info: 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
