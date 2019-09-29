Home

James Neary of New Jersey, formerly of Chicago, IL. Jim 78, passed away peacefully September 20th, 2019. He joins his parents, James and Eleanor Neary, both of whom helped keep Traditional Irish Music alive in the Chicago area. Beloved father of Liz (Mike Falkowski) and Brennan. Devoted Grandpa of Collin, Caitlin, Claire, and Christopher. Only brother to Mary (Dan Nowak), Eileen Davoren, Theresa (Jim Mykowski), Rita Hendricks, and Nancy (Mark Mueller). Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Jim was a lover of long walks, good stories, and any type of music. Interment private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
