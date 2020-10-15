1/1
James Nels Wicklund
1934 - 2020
June 2, 1934 – October 11, 2020

James Nels Wicklund, 86, of Evanston; educator, poet, passionate devotee of the arts and travel, and proud "resister," died on October 11, 2020. A rock for all, he steadied the boat and set a forward course.

He was the loving husband of the late Patricia Wicklund. He is survived by his beloved life partner, Linda Jenewein; children: Peter (Ruby) Wicklund, Karen Widdowson, Germaine Clarno and Joel (Jenny) Wicklund; his grandchildren: Monica, Sean, Shannon and Kiara; and many more treasured family members and friends. His other children, David, Matthew and Vincent, preceded their parents in departing this world.

In lieu of flowers, donations to support Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre during their closure are appreciated. Checks can be mailed to 1751D W. Howard, #294, Chicago, IL 60626; or donations can be made online at theo-u.com.

A celebration of his life is being planned, keeping safety of well-wishers in mind at this challenging time. Please contact jimwicklundservices@gmail.com for details on the gathering when they are available.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.
