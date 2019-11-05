|
Dr. James Newman, age 77, died November 1, 2019 following a long battle with heart disease. Raised in West Rogers Park, Jim was the son of Ernice and Edward Newman. He attended Boone Elementary School, Senn High School, and Northwestern University. He completed his medical training at the University of Illinois-Chicago, specializing in psychiatry, and spent the majority of his career in public health at Cook County Hospital. Jim is survived by his wife Joan Silins, son Daniel Newman, daughter Sarah Silins, son Eli Silins (Molly Nadav), and grandchildren Mickey and Noa Silins, as well as many close relatives and friends. Services were held Monday at Chicago Jewish Funerals, Skokie chapel. For Shiva information please visit www.chicagojewishfunerals.com or call 847.229.8822. Donations in Jim's memory can be made to Voices for Creative Non-violence, Tzedek Synagogue, or This Is Hell Radio (WNUR).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 5, 2019