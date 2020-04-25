|
James "Mimis" Nikolas, 93, fell asleep in the Lord surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of the late Barbara. Dear father of Ted and Lena (George) Theotikos. Most proud Papou of Demetra, Gregory, and Nikolas. Son of the late Theodore and Angeliki. Beloved brother of the late Christos and Stavroula (Demetri). Dear uncle and cousin of many. Mimis was born in Exohorion Greece. He was raised through a World War and a Civil War. He still managed to become an electrical engineer at the esteemed Polytechnical Institute of Athens. He came to Chicago in pursuit of a Master's Degree. What he got was a distinguished career ultimately serving as Senior Vice President of his firm, making tremendous contributions to his field, which have left quite an impressive mark on the engineering society. Most importantly, was the fabulous life he built with his beloved Barbara. They enjoyed travel and new adventures with old friends and constantly making new ones – always being the life of the party. He was a devoted and proud father and grandfather – quick witted, fun loving and supportive. He was active in his church, even having served on the Parish Council. He was also an active member of UHAC, (United Hellenic American Congress), being fiercely proud of his Greek heritage. He stood head and shoulders above the rest. He will be remembered lovingly and missed tremendously by all those who were blessed to have been touched by him. The Funeral and Interment are private however, the Funeral Service will be live streamed on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 10:00 am, from Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church in Glenview. To view the Service, please visit Saints Peter & Paul's website at https://ssppglenview.org and follow the prompts. Memorial donations may be made in Mimis' name to Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information, please call 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2020