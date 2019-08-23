|
|
It is with a heavy heart we announce Officer James 'JJ' Nix passed away peacefully Friday, August 16, 2019.
JJ was a proud Army Veteran and served the Palos Heights community as a Peace Officer for approx. 37 years. He touched many lives during his lifetime and will be dearly missed by all. JJ was the cherished son the late James Nix and the late Aleith Nix-Peplow. Dearest brother of Margaret Ann (Kenneth) Peplow. Beloved uncle of James (Susan) Peplow, Janet Capenigro and Joseph (Debra) Peplow. Great uncle to many great nieces and great nephews.
Family and friends to gather Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11:30AM - 2:00PM for a Celebration of Life at the Palos Heights Recreation Center Orchard Room, 6601 W. 127th St., Palos Heights, IL 60463. A brief prayer service will begin at 12:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations to , at , would be greatly appreciated.
For full obituary see www.dupagecremations.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 23 to Sept. 1, 2019