Dr. James Norman Young, 94, passed away on October 13, 2020 at the home of his son, Dr. Scott Young in Little Rock, AR. Born on August 1, 1926, to Regina and Dr. Alexander James Young in Omaha, NE. Dr. Young was a general surgeon, businessman, world traveler, avid golfer, member of Hinsdale Golf Club, and beloved by his friends and family.
Preceding Dr. Young in death in addition to his parents are his two brothers, Malcolm and Gavin, his wife of 59 years, Nadyne Young, and his in-laws, Carl and Zora Hecker.
Survivors include his children: Dr. Norman Bruce Young, of Reno, NV., Cynthia Ann Young of Phoenix, AZ., and Dr. Scott MacGregor Young and his wife Karen of Little Rock, AR. Grandchildren: Zachary Norman Young JD and his wife Cortney of Reno, NV. Bonnie Nadyne Young of Fort Collins, CO; Heather Renee Capps of Dallas, TX and her husband Chad Capps, M.D. and their mother Shelly Renee Young of Reno, NV. Also, Elizabeth Carol Young of Washington DC., Alexander Carl Young and his wife Catarina of Little Rock, AR., and Julie Camille Young of Birmingham, AL. Great-grandchildren: Benjamin Zachary Young, Ella Nadyne Young, Samuel Robert Young, Colton James Capps, and Charli Renee Capps, and member of the family and companion Eva Hoard of Rochester, NY. and Tequesta, FL. Also survived by dear friends Kelli and John Otten, Dr. George and Elizabeth Hodakowski, and Dr. Tawfik and Dorothy Girgis.
Due to current health restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at Bronswood Cemetery. A Memorial Zoom service from the chapel at Christ Church of Oak Brook will follow interment.
