1/
Dr. James Norman Young M.D.
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. James Norman Young, 94, passed away on October 13, 2020 at the home of his son, Dr. Scott Young in Little Rock, AR. Born on August 1, 1926, to Regina and Dr. Alexander James Young in Omaha, NE. Dr. Young was a general surgeon, businessman, world traveler, avid golfer, member of Hinsdale Golf Club, and beloved by his friends and family.

Preceding Dr. Young in death in addition to his parents are his two brothers, Malcolm and Gavin, his wife of 59 years, Nadyne Young, and his in-laws, Carl and Zora Hecker.

Survivors include his children: Dr. Norman Bruce Young, of Reno, NV., Cynthia Ann Young of Phoenix, AZ., and Dr. Scott MacGregor Young and his wife Karen of Little Rock, AR. Grandchildren: Zachary Norman Young JD and his wife Cortney of Reno, NV. Bonnie Nadyne Young of Fort Collins, CO; Heather Renee Capps of Dallas, TX and her husband Chad Capps, M.D. and their mother Shelly Renee Young of Reno, NV. Also, Elizabeth Carol Young of Washington DC., Alexander Carl Young and his wife Catarina of Little Rock, AR., and Julie Camille Young of Birmingham, AL. Great-grandchildren: Benjamin Zachary Young, Ella Nadyne Young, Samuel Robert Young, Colton James Capps, and Charli Renee Capps, and member of the family and companion Eva Hoard of Rochester, NY. and Tequesta, FL. Also survived by dear friends Kelli and John Otten, Dr. George and Elizabeth Hodakowski, and Dr. Tawfik and Dorothy Girgis.

Due to current health restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at Bronswood Cemetery. A Memorial Zoom service from the chapel at Christ Church of Oak Brook will follow interment.

Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Sullivan Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved