John G. Adinamis Funeral Directors, Ltd.
2720 S. River Road
Des Plaines, IL 60018
(847) 375-0095
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church
1401 Wagner Road
Glenview, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church
1401 Wagner Road
Glenview, IL
View Map
James P. "Jim" Cardis

James P. "Jim" Cardis Obituary
James P. Cardis, "Jim" age 96 of Glenview passed away peacefully at home on February 13, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 65-years Betty; children Nancy (late William) Peters, Kathryn (Mark) Lucas, Peter (Kimberly) Cardis; grandchildren Paul (Greta), Matthew, Patricia (Riley), Amy (Andrew) and Alexander; great grandchildren William, Georgia and Nell. Preceded in death by parents Peter and Celia Cardis; brothers Thomas and George (Kenya), and sister Mary (Norman). Jim was a charter member of SS. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, WWII USAAF Veteran and retired IBEW Journeyman for Rich Engineering. Visitation Monday, February 18th at 10:00 am with the Funeral Service at 11:00 am at SS. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SS. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019
