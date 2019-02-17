|
James P. Cardis, "Jim" age 96 of Glenview passed away peacefully at home on February 13, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 65-years Betty; children Nancy (late William) Peters, Kathryn (Mark) Lucas, Peter (Kimberly) Cardis; grandchildren Paul (Greta), Matthew, Patricia (Riley), Amy (Andrew) and Alexander; great grandchildren William, Georgia and Nell. Preceded in death by parents Peter and Celia Cardis; brothers Thomas and George (Kenya), and sister Mary (Norman). Jim was a charter member of SS. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, WWII USAAF Veteran and retired IBEW Journeyman for Rich Engineering. Visitation Monday, February 18th at 10:00 am with the Funeral Service at 11:00 am at SS. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SS. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019