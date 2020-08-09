James P. (Jim) Drish died on August 3, 2020 at his house in Evanston. Born January 4, 1949, the son of John and Dorothy Drish and brother to Dorothy O'Halloran, Bob Devenport, Jim Costanzo, Larry, and John Drish and predeceased by his soulmate Ruth Bunten, Jim was a gifted collaborator to the spectacular at 910 Ridge. After St. Nicks and ETHS, Jim spent over fifteen years in California working for JBL Speakers. Upon his return to Evanston, he started to work for his longest, dearest friend, John Cara. John called him, "the most unselfish and faithful friend you can imagine." In addition to his immediate family, Jim was an uncle to twelve of the nicest, now-grown nieces and nephews and beyond. See full obituary at Donnellanfuneral.com
. The Funeral for Jim Drish will be held at St. Nicholas Church, 806 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, on Wednesday, August 12 at 10:00 AM. Private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of James Drish to Safer Foundation, 571 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60661. Online contributions can be made via Safer's website, https://secure.givelively.org/donate/safer-foundation
.