Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
Wake
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:45 PM
Wake
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Prayer Service
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
1891 Kaneville Road
Geneva, IL
Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
James P. Ekberg


1932 - 2019
James P. Ekberg age 87 of Geneva. Beloved husband of 60 years of Barbara nee Cienkus. Loving father of Mary Beth Kern and Thomas Ekberg; devoted grandfather of Lorraine; caring uncle of Jim and John.

Visitation Sunday, August 11 from 2:00 – 7:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E State Street/ Rt 38, Geneva, IL 60134 with a liturgical wake service at 6:45 pm. Funeral Prayers Monday, August 12, 2019 9:30 am at Malone Funeral Home proceeding to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva for Celebration of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am with Father Jonathan Bakkelund, Celebrant. Full military honors burial Tuesday, August 13, 2019 10:00 am at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

Info 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 10, 2019
