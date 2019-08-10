|
|
James P. Ekberg age 87 of Geneva. Beloved husband of 60 years of Barbara nee Cienkus. Loving father of Mary Beth Kern and Thomas Ekberg; devoted grandfather of Lorraine; caring uncle of Jim and John.
Visitation Sunday, August 11 from 2:00 – 7:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E State Street/ Rt 38, Geneva, IL 60134 with a liturgical wake service at 6:45 pm. Funeral Prayers Monday, August 12, 2019 9:30 am at Malone Funeral Home proceeding to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva for Celebration of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am with Father Jonathan Bakkelund, Celebrant. Full military honors burial Tuesday, August 13, 2019 10:00 am at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Info 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 10, 2019