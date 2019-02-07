Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
1125 Franklin Street
Downers Grove, IL
James P. Fiala Obituary
James P. Fiala, age 72, beloved husband of Holly, nee Harrison; loving father of Rebecca and Joshua; dear brother of Robert (Paula); devoted uncle and cousin. Memorial Service Saturday 3:00 p.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 1125 Franklin Street, Downers Grove, IL., Int. Private. In lieu of flowers donations to American Battlefield Trust and St. Andrews Episcopal Church appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home. For info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2019
