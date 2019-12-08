|
James P. Filkins, age 83, a resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Park Ridge, IL, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1936 in Milwaukee, WI. James is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kay Ann Filkins; children Mary (James) Reilly, James (Wendy) Filkins, Andrew Filkins, Patricia (James Pecoraro) Filkins, Joseph (Anne Sutter) Filkins, and Margaret Filkins; step children Phyllis E. (Mario) Testani, Derrick Hager, Kimberley (Philip) Libers, Daniel (Kimilie) Hager, and Brooke (Joseph) Filas; he also leaves behind 21 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Mildred and Lowell Filkins; first wife Anneliese Filkins; siblings Patricia Plazek, William Filkins, and Fred Filkins; grandson Richard Zachary Hager. James was a proud graduate of Marquette University, where he received his PhD in Human Physiology. He spent many years teaching future doctors as a Professor of Physiology at Loyola University Medical School in Chicago. He enjoyed traveling, was an avid Sudoku aficionado, but was most proud and passionate about teaching. In his later years, James loved being able to spend his time with his family, especially being able to be with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed. All are invited for a casual memorial gathering to be held on Saturday, December 14 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Monarch Landing Retirement Community 2255 Monarch Dr. Naperville, IL 60563. (Gated access with attendant on duty. Refer to "Filkins Reception" for entry. Overflow parking available.) Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019