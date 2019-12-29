|
James P. "Jim" Geminn, Sr., age 72, Vietnam War U.S. Army veteran, a resident of Aurora, IL since 2000, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville, IL. He was born April 11, 1947 in Chicago.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville, IL.
For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019