Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Annunciation B.V.M. Catholic Church
1820 Church Rd
Aurora, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Geminn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James P. "Jim" Geminn Sr.


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James P. "Jim" Geminn Sr. Obituary
James P. "Jim" Geminn, Sr., age 72, Vietnam War U.S. Army veteran, a resident of Aurora, IL since 2000, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville, IL. He was born April 11, 1947 in Chicago.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville, IL.

For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -