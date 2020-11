Dearest son of Mary (nee Barron) and the late James C. Gillespie; fond brother of Connell, and Mary Ellen (John) Zimmers; loving uncle of Frank Zimmers. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago going to Our Lady of Mercy Church for Mass at 12:00 p.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com