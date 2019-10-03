Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 W. Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
7958 W Foster Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
James P. Glazar Obituary
James P. Glazar, Age 57. Beloved husband of Cheryl nee Polcyn. Loving father of CJ and Kevin Glazar. Dear brother of Ed Glazar and Margaret (Andy) Gordon. Fond uncle of many. Memorial Visitation Friday October 4 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Family & Friends to meet Saturday directly at St. Eugene Church, 7958 W Foster Ave., Chicago for Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Funeral Info: www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 3, 2019
