James P. Glazar, Age 57. Beloved husband of Cheryl nee Polcyn. Loving father of CJ and Kevin Glazar. Dear brother of Ed Glazar and Margaret (Andy) Gordon. Fond uncle of many. Memorial Visitation Friday October 4 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Family & Friends to meet Saturday directly at St. Eugene Church, 7958 W Foster Ave., Chicago for Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Funeral Info: www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 3, 2019