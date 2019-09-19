|
Beloved son of the late Coleman (Lettermullen, Galway) and the late Mary (Carna, Galway) Kelly; loving brother of Thomas, Mary Ellen (late John) Grealish and Kathleen; fond nephew and cousin of many. Visitation Friday 3-9 pm. at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. Funeral Saturday, family and friends are asked to meet at St. Benedict Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 19, 2019