James P. Maher, 85, passed away of natural causes in the company of his family in Naples, Fla. on May 9, 2020. He is survived by Patricia, his loving wife of 62 years, beloved father to Mary Kate Goodman (Jerry dec.) Elizabeth "Cissy" Nicolay, John (Eileen) Maher and Martin Maher. Cherished grandfather to Lauren and Jared Goodman, Kathleen (Justin) Taylor, Ryan Nicolay, Maggie and Garrett Maher; dear brother to Vince (Patsy dec.) Jack (Kathleen) and Gene (Marge) Maher. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jim served 34 years in the Chicago Police Department, retiring with the rank of Captain. Jim also proudly served in the United States Navy. Jim was devoted to his family and happiest in their company. He enjoyed boating, golf and travel. His family could always rely upon his measured counsel in times of crisis. Services will be held on a future date at St. Mary of the Woods Parish in Chicago.





