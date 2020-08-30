1/1
James P. Maher
James P. Maher, 85, passed away of natural causes in the company of his family in Naples, Fla. on May 9, 2020. He is survived by Patricia, his loving wife of 62 years, beloved father to Mary Kate Goodman (Jerry dec.) Elizabeth "Cissy" Nicolay, John (Eileen) Maher and Martin Maher. Cherished grandfather to Lauren and Jared Goodman, Kathleen (Justin) Taylor, Ryan Nicolay, Maggie and Garrett Maher; dear brother to Vince (Patsy dec.) Jack (Kathleen) and Gene (Marge) Maher. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jim served 34 years in the Chicago Police Department, retiring with the rank of Captain. Jim also proudly served in the United States Navy. Jim was devoted to his family and happiest in their company. He enjoyed boating, golf and travel. His family could always rely upon his measured counsel in times of crisis.

Visitation will be Sat. Sept 12th at 11:30 AM until time of Mass at 1:00 P.M. - St. Mary of the Woods 7033 N. Moselle Ave Chicago, IL 60646.

Due to COVID-19 regulations the church requires you pre-register.

Please email your name, telephone number & if you will be attending the memorial visitation, mass or both to kkaminski@smow.org.

Face masks are required, and social distancing will be observed in the church.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
St. Mary of the Woods
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Mary of the Woods
