|
|
James P. Maloney, 89 of Chicago, IL. Corporal US Army Veteran, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Devoted son of the late Henry and the late Mayme Maloney; beloved brother of the late Harry Maloney; dear "Uncle Jim" and friend to many. Dr. Maloney retired from a lifelong career with the Chicago Public Schools. He served as Executive Deputy Superintendent of Schools, District Superintendent, High Schools and Elementary Schools principal and teacher.
Visitation and funeral will be Monday, November 18, 2019. Family and friends are gathering from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Name Cathedral 730 N. Wabash Ave., Chicago, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Thursday-Friday Suppers (meals for the needy), please forward donations to the attention of Thursday-Friday Suppers, c/o Holy Name Cathedral 730 N. Wabash Ave., Chicago, IL 60611. For more information 708-425-4500 or visit www.kennybrothersfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2019