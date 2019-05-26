James P. McCarthy, age 81. Beloved husband of the late Eileen, nee Shea; dear father of Dan (Erika), John (Poj), and the late Patrick; loving grandfather of Jack and Shea; loving partner and best friend of Jerry Carter. Jim was a native Chicagoan and was born on the Southeast side. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and received undergraduate and graduate degrees from DePaul University. He began his human resources career at Swift and Company and from there he moved on to Amoco Corporation. He retired from Motorola after a 26 year career in international human resources. In his retirement, Jim volunteered as a coach at the Career Transitions Center of Chicago. He very much enjoyed spending part of his winters in Naples, FL. He was an avid White Sox fan and, despite having grown up in Chicago, he loved his Green Bay Packers. Jim was a kind soul, a loyal friend, possessed a dry wit, had a practical sense about life and accumulated friends from all over the world and from all walks of life. He will be dearly missed by all. Visitation Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, May 29, 2019 for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 W. Adams St., Chicago, IL 60661. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to Rush University Medical Center. For further information 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary