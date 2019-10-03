|
Rev. James P. Murphy (Jimbo) went peacefully to Heaven on October 1, 2019. Born April 24,1939 to Edward P. and Dorothy S. Murphy. One of nine Murphy sons raised in Wilmette, IL. Preceded in death by 7 brothers (Edward, Laurence, G. David, Robert, Donald, Frank, and wombmate Paul) survived by Rev. Kevin Murphy, OSB. Brother in law of Dorothy Mullaly Murphy, Katherine Huck Murphy, the late Patricia Hart Murphy Herrington and the late Barbara Bruns Murphy. Fun and loving uncle of 26 nieces & nephews, many grandnieces/nephews and outlaw spouses. Jim attended Quigley Preparatory Seminary and St. Mary of the Lake Seminary. He ministered at Our Lady of Lourdes (Chicago), St. James (Sauk Village), St. Mary's (Des Plaines), St. Raymond de Penafort (Mount Prospect) and St. Eugene's (Chicago). Jim served as pastor of St. Catherine Laboure (Glenview) and St. Barbara's (Brookfield). Assisted with Masses at many parishes and Holy Family Medical Center. He was past Director of Chicago Marriage Encounter and member of the Chicago Cursillo. He shared his love of life and travel with many. His family is so grateful for his supportive dear friends who cared for him the last 7 months. A celebration of his life will be held at St. Catherine Laboure Church, 3535 Thornwood Avenue, Glenview, IL 60026. Visitation Saturday, October 5, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 am. Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in his name to Catholic Charities of Chicago, 721 N. LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL 60610. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or 847-675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 3, 2019