Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:15 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
James P. Noonan Obituary
James P. Noonan, age 63. Beloved husband of Maureen, nee Smith. Dear father of James (Barb), Matthew and Michael (Emily). Loving grandfather of Jimmy, Patrick, Ella, Madelyn and Lucy. Dear brother of Mary Beth, Patrick CFD (Elizabeth), Terry (Cathy), Kevin and Cathy Wiley. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud member of Local 134 IBEW for many years. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave to St. John Fisher Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 31, 2019
