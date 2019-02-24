Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James P. Walsh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James P. Walsh Obituary
James P. Walsh, age 93, of San Francisco, CA, formerly of Chicago and Baltimore passed away on December 26, 2018. Graduated from Leo High School in Chicago. Naval Veteran of WW II and the Korean War. Purple Heart recipient. Accomplished Artist. He is survived by his sister, Ellen (the late Harry) Trainor. Preceded in death by his parents John and Helen (nee White) Walsh, his brothers John Walsh M.D. and William Walsh. Services have been held. For additional information contact 708-798-5300 or tews-ryanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.