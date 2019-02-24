|
James P. Walsh, age 93, of San Francisco, CA, formerly of Chicago and Baltimore passed away on December 26, 2018. Graduated from Leo High School in Chicago. Naval Veteran of WW II and the Korean War. Purple Heart recipient. Accomplished Artist. He is survived by his sister, Ellen (the late Harry) Trainor. Preceded in death by his parents John and Helen (nee White) Walsh, his brothers John Walsh M.D. and William Walsh. Services have been held. For additional information contact 708-798-5300 or tews-ryanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019