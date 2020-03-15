|
|
James P. Wognum, 74. Attorney at Law. Loving father Peter, Thomas (Nikki), John Wognum and Gaby Richards. Dear grandfather of Milo and Zach. Brother of Emilie (Freeman) Cross, Rose Frances (Julia Parranto), and Paula (Tom) Corbin. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Long-time companion of Mary Resce and dear friend of Wendy Richards. Former Cub Master for 3607 and Past Master Mason from Morgan Park Masonic Lodge #999. Visitation Wednesday March 18th, 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago and Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of Requiem Mass 11:00 a.m. at The Episcopal Church of the Holy Nativity 9300 S. Pleasant Ave. Chicago. Int. Cedar Park Cemetery. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020