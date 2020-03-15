Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075

James P. Wognum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James P. Wognum Obituary
James P. Wognum, 74. Attorney at Law. Loving father Peter, Thomas (Nikki), John Wognum and Gaby Richards. Dear grandfather of Milo and Zach. Brother of Emilie (Freeman) Cross, Rose Frances (Julia Parranto), and Paula (Tom) Corbin. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Long-time companion of Mary Resce and dear friend of Wendy Richards. Former Cub Master for 3607 and Past Master Mason from Morgan Park Masonic Lodge #999. Visitation Wednesday March 18th, 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago and Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of Requiem Mass 11:00 a.m. at The Episcopal Church of the Holy Nativity 9300 S. Pleasant Ave. Chicago. Int. Cedar Park Cemetery. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -