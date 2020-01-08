Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
James Pappas


1946 - 2020
James Pappas Obituary
James Pappas 73 of Des Plaines was born on February 13, 1946 to the late Nikolas and late Angella Pappanikolau and passed away January 5, 2020. James was the beloved husband of Linda (nee Gayle) Pappas; loving father of Kristen (Monty Roberson) Pappas and Danielle (Brian) Witkowski; devoted grandfather of Henry James, Fiona Lynn and Violet Caroline; dear brother of Arthur (Carol) Pappas; fond uncle of Justin (Amy) Pappas, Nick Pappas, Kimberly Kern and great uncle of Tyler and Ashley; brother in law to Monica (Ric) Kern. Memorial visitation Saturday January 11, 2020 from 10am until time of memorial service 2pm at Oehler Funeral Home 2099 Miner St Des Plaines, IL. Funeral info 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020
Remember
