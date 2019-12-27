|
|
James Park 85 Alsip IL. Passed away Dec 14, 2019
Born Aug 24 in Chicago IL. Beloved husband of Dorothy (Vitt) for more than 60 years. Proud Father of Sons James, Robert and Lawrence (Jeanette). Grandfather of 9, Great Grandfather of 4. Preceeded in death by his parents John and Mary, brothers William, John and Kendall. James served honorable in the Navy during the Korean Conflict Jim held many jobs during his life but was most happy as a barber. Internment in Abraham National Cemetery. Memorial Mass at St. Terrence Jan. 3rd, 10 am, Alsip, IL. Memorials please send through http:www.spred-chicago.org/donate
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019