James Patrick Corcoran passed away unexpectedly on August 23, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. Jim was born May 4, 1955 and raised in Oak Park, IL. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, great uncle, friend and mentor to many. Jim leaves behind 5 siblings: Joseph, Melinda, Sara (James M. Lynch), Julie and Margaret, an aunt and uncle, 10 cousins, 10 nieces and nephews, 5 great nieces and nephews and his beloved golden retriever Stanley. Jim's mother and father, Margaret Leydon Corcoran and F. Joseph Corcoran along with his sister Mollie preceded him in death.



Jim attended St. Giles Grade School and Fenwick High School, class of 1973. He played hockey at Fenwick each year and was assistant team captain. His love and talent for hockey was carried through the rest of his life. Jim graduated from ASU in 1985. He obtained his master's degree from MSU in 1990. He was assistant and head hockey coach at Lehigh Univ, assistant coach at the Temple Univ. He managed the CHAMPS Program at Ohio St Univ. Jim was also with the U of A Wildcat Hockey coaching staff since 2012. He loved the sport and was in touch with local and professional hockey teams wherever he lived. He even played with the great Bobby Hull in Oak Park, IL. Go Hawks!



Jim worked in exercise science, counseling and rehab therapy for many years. He was an educator, counselor, mentor and friend to many. He became a sought after outdoor rehabilitation specialist and worked with Canyon Ranch, Miraval and Sabino Recovery in Tucson. An avid volunteer, Jim worked at Interfaith Community Services in Tucson. Jim was known to help anyone in need. To know him was to know what a generous, kind and loving soul he was.



A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. The family will plant a tree in his honor so that he may always be in the place he loved - under the sun in the mountains. God has you in his arms and we have you in our hearts forever.



"The mountains are calling, and I must go." John Muir





