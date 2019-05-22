Home

James Patrick Dowling Obituary
James Patrick Dowling, age 64, of Winfield, formerly of Downers Grove. Beloved husband of Beverly M. Dowling (nee Workman) for a wonderful 42 years. Loving father of James Jr. (Kristina) and Robyn Dowling. Dear brother of Bridgette, Thomas, and the late Patrick (Eileen) Dowling. Fond uncle and friend of many. James was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Dorothy Dowling. Visitation 3 to 9pm Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10am Wednesday, May 29th. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the . For Information: 630-964-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019
