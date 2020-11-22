1/
James Patrick Kelly
James "Jim" Patrick Kelly, 83, formerly of Chicago and Darien, Illinois, passed away, Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Jim was born October 6, 1937 in Joliet, Illinois to Bernard and Helen (McGinnis) Kelly. He graduated from Leo High School and from Loyola University in Chicago. On April 25, 1964 he married Carol Devine in River Forest, Illinois. Jim worked in several Chicago public schools where he taught history and coached boys soccer and girls basketball. He also taught junior college classes at Harry S Truman college in Chicago. He also enjoyed reading, playing golf, and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his wife, Carol Kelly; two sons, Thomas Bernard Kelly and his wife Cathy, Christopher Sean Kelly; two grandchildren, Allison and Dylan, his brother Bernard Kelly, his sister Catherine McGinity and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Helen, his son James Patrick Kelly, Jr., and beloved cousin Alice Clark.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thresholds @ 4101 N. Ravenswood Ave. Chicago, IL 60613 or Fr John Jung @ St. Jude Parish PO Box 248, 100 Aspen Dr. Tuba City, AZ 86045


Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
November 20, 2020
Uncle Jim was a great brother for Mom, and a wonderful uncle for us all. We shared so many holidays and milestones together. I have many happy memories of Thanksgiving at the Kelly house. My deepest condolences to all the Kellys. Sending love to you all.
Anne Clark
Family
November 20, 2020
Uncle Jim was a good man. He always made me feel welcome in his home. He always seemed to have a positive attitude. I will miss him.
Tom Clark
Friend
