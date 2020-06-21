James Patrick McCann, age 74. Loving father of Brian (Lisa) and the late John. Cherished grandfather of Caitlin and Dylan. Beloved son of the late Daniel and the late June McCann. Dear brother of Michael, Daniel, and Timothy (Mary) McCann. Fond uncle of Jack and Sam. Also loving relative, and friend of many. Family and friends are invited to meet Monday, June 22, 2020 at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Rd., Des Plaines, IL (office parking area at 10:45 a.m.) for procession to Graveside Inurnment Services at 11:00 a.m. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.