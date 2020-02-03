|
McDonnell, James Patrick Age 97 Native of Co. Mayo, Ireland. Beloved husband of the late Edna Vera (nee Eighteen) McDonnell. Loving father of Theresa (James) Ryan, Ian (Jean) McDonnell, and Kevin (Denise) McDonnell. Proud granddad of Paul (Jessica), Jonathan (Jessica) David (Alli), James (Mandi), Ian (Amy), Mike (Kim), Shannon (Austin), Mary Therese (Neil), Lucas, Cameron, and Amberly. Adored great granddad of Kaiden, Devin, Madden, Charlize, Bridget, Nathan, Kayla, Ciarán, Adalyn, Miriam, Bridget, Hannah, Bailey, Gracetta, and Declan. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Family and friends to gather for Mass of the Resurrection Wednesday 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st Street, Orland Park, IL 60462. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Epilepsy Foundation of Grater Chicago, 17 N State St #650, Chicago, IL 60602, would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 3, 2020