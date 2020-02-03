Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
10731 W. 131st Street
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James McDonnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Patrick McDonnell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Patrick McDonnell Obituary
McDonnell, James Patrick Age 97 Native of Co. Mayo, Ireland. Beloved husband of the late Edna Vera (nee Eighteen) McDonnell. Loving father of Theresa (James) Ryan, Ian (Jean) McDonnell, and Kevin (Denise) McDonnell. Proud granddad of Paul (Jessica), Jonathan (Jessica) David (Alli), James (Mandi), Ian (Amy), Mike (Kim), Shannon (Austin), Mary Therese (Neil), Lucas, Cameron, and Amberly. Adored great granddad of Kaiden, Devin, Madden, Charlize, Bridget, Nathan, Kayla, Ciarán, Adalyn, Miriam, Bridget, Hannah, Bailey, Gracetta, and Declan. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Family and friends to gather for Mass of the Resurrection Wednesday 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st Street, Orland Park, IL 60462. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Epilepsy Foundation of Grater Chicago, 17 N State St #650, Chicago, IL 60602, would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -