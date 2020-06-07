84, of Chicago (Huntley) passed away in Oro Valley, AZ on May 27, 2020. Loving husband to Claudette Brennan; father to Daniel J. (Mary) Mostyn, James A. (Naomi) Mostyn, Maribeth (Robert) Lopez and Laura (Steve) Fuller. Loving grandfather to nine and great-grandfather to six. There will be a memorial service held at a later date in Chicago. For more information, please contact Vistoso Funeral Home (520) 544-2285 www.vistosofh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.