84, of Chicago (Huntley) passed away in Oro Valley, AZ on May 27, 2020. Loving husband to Claudette Brennan; father to Daniel J. (Mary) Mostyn, James A. (Naomi) Mostyn, Maribeth (Robert) Lopez and Laura (Steve) Fuller. Loving grandfather to nine and great-grandfather to six. There will be a memorial service held at a later date in Chicago. For more information, please contact Vistoso Funeral Home (520) 544-2285 www.vistosofh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vistoso Funeral Home
2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd
Oro Valley, AZ 85755
(520) 544-2285
