Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Saints Joseph & Francis Xavier Church
524 Ninth Street
Wilmette, IL
James Patrick VanHorn


1954 - 2019
James Patrick VanHorn Obituary
James Patrick "J.P." Van Horn, age 64, of Wilmette, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born on November 14, 1954 in Chicago to Kathryn and Joseph Van Horn. Beloved husband and best friend to Elizabeth "Liz" Van Horn nee Hanley. Loving father of Everett and Joe Van Horn. Dear brother of Joann (Dan) Van Horn Wieland, Chuck (Trina), Teresa Van Horn, and Suzy (Mike) Faz. Fond son-in-law of Robert and the late Virginia Hanley. Kind brother-in-law and uncle to many. J.P. graduated summa cum laude from St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, IN and enjoyed a thriving career with Iowa Grain Company and the Chicago Board of Trade. Subsequently, he joined his siblings in the Van Horn Automotive business fulfilling his passion of all things automobile. J.P. received his MBA from the University of Chicago in 1999. Visitation Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with prayers at 12 Noon at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Saints Joseph & Francis Xavier Church, 524 Ninth Street, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illinois Chapter, 8430 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 or Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
