James "Jim" Persha, age 77, late of Flossmoor, formerly of Riverdale. Served in the Illinois Army National Guard. Beloved husband of Joni Persha, nee Gora. Loving father of Cindy (Chris) Butler and son Darren. Dear grandfather of Casey, Camille and Cali Butler. Brother of Bob (Phyllis) Persha and the late Linda Mazza. Dear uncle and good friend and neighbor to many. Director of Budgets and Capital Expenditures for CN Railroad, formerly Illinois Central Railroad. Chicago Bears, Hawks, White Sox and NASCAR fan. He was also an avid gardener (tomatoes were his specialty) and dog lover. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Highway, Homewood Saturday, May 23, 2020. Due to the current pandemic, family visitation and funeral services are private. For info 708 798-5300 or info@tews-ryanfh.com.





