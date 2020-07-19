1/2
James Pesoli
James Pesoli, 93, retired C.P.D, passed away July 17, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Angeline "Babe" nee Mulizio. Beloved father of Patricia (John) Masini, Ann Marie (Bob) Bartee and the late James (Susan) Pesoli. Loving Grandfather of John (Shannon) Masini, Anthony (Amy) Masini, Jennifer (Robert) Verdonck, Vanessa (Bryan) Tobin, Jim Pesoli, Joseph (Michelle) Pesoli, Jessica (Aleksa) Petkovic. Great Grandfather of Marissa, Monica, Isabella, Alyssa, Gianna, Jack, Joseph, Lauren, Dominic, Danny, Luciana, Reese, Leo, Jimmy, Vinnie, Maja, Luca, Luka, Ella, and the late Charlie. Dear brother and uncle to many. Visitation Tuesday July 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral service Wednesday 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Resurrection Garden Mausoleum, River Grove IL. Due to the current health guidelines, Masks are required at all times and we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We ask that those in attendance please pay their respects and quickly exit the funeral home and please remember to social distance. Please refrain from bringing food or beverage into the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
