James Pesoli, 93, retired C.P.D, passed away July 17, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Angeline "Babe" nee Mulizio. Beloved father of Patricia (John) Masini, Ann Marie (Bob) Bartee and the late James (Susan) Pesoli. Loving Grandfather of John (Shannon) Masini, Anthony (Amy) Masini, Jennifer (Robert) Verdonck, Vanessa (Bryan) Tobin, Jim Pesoli, Joseph (Michelle) Pesoli, Jessica (Aleksa) Petkovic. Great Grandfather of Marissa, Monica, Isabella, Alyssa, Gianna, Jack, Joseph, Lauren, Dominic, Danny, Luciana, Reese, Leo, Jimmy, Vinnie, Maja, Luca, Luka, Ella, and the late Charlie. Dear brother and uncle to many. Visitation Tuesday July 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral service Wednesday 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Resurrection Garden Mausoleum, River Grove IL.