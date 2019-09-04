|
James Philip Beaumont of Lisle, a former long-time resident of Hinsdale, passed away September 1, 2019. Jim was born in St. Paul, MN on November 1, 1920, the youngest of eight children of Edgar and Mary Beaumont. He is survived by his beloved wife Rita Beaumont and stepsons Michael (Dayna) McEvoy, David (Denise) McEvoy, and Timothy (Lynn) McEvoy. Jim is the loving father of Deborah (Thomas) Schmidt, Sally (Shelley Picha) Beaumont and the late Penelope Beaumont, with his first wife, the late Shirley Beaumont. He is proud grandpa of Carey (Samantha) Schmidt, Anya (Fritz) Beaumont, Griffin, and Sophie Picha; great-grandpa of Charlise and Robin Schmidt; step-grandpa of eleven and step-great-grandpa of three; dear uncle, great, great-uncle, and friend to many. Jim graduated from St. Ita's School, St. George High School, and Carleton College. Jim served in WWII as a 1st lieutenant in the U. S. Army and was celebrated in an Honor Flight in 2015. As a long-suffering Cubs fan since 1927, he road-tripped to see the Cubs win game 2 of the 2016 World Series in Cleveland. After a long career in the insurance industry, Jim volunteered many years in the RCIA and PADS programs, Vitas Hospice, as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Isaac Jogues, Hinsdale, and usher at St. Joan of Arc, Lisle. Jim enjoyed cross country skiing, bike-riding, canoeing, and dancing. Jim will be dearly missed and remembered by all he knew. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 5 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 S. Madison, Willowbrook. Friends will meet Friday, September 6 at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 306 W. Fourth Street, Hinsdale, for a 10:00 a.m. funeral mass. Jim will be buried in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Honor Flight Chicago https://www.honorflightchicago.org/ or the . For information 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019