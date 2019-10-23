Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at their home
Dr. James Pitrak Obituary
Dr. James "Jim" Pitrak, age 59, of Western Springs. Beloved husband of Laura Pitrak for a wonderful 34 years. Loving father of Jeffrey (Samantha) Pitrak and Nick Pitrak. Devoted grandfather of Easton and Addison Pitrak. Dear son of James Edward and the late Lorraine Pitrak. Cherished brother of David (Susan Taylor) Pitrak. Fond uncle and friend of many. Jim was a longtime physician at DuPage Medical Group and retired to pursue his passion for bird photography. He was a lover of dogs. A celebration of life will be held by Jim's family on Saturday, October 26th from 2 to 5pm at their home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Audubon Society. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019
