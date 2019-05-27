Dr James John Prekezes passed away peacefully with loved ones in Athens, Greece on May 20, 2019 at the age of 92. Husband of the late Calliope (Dorizas); he is survived by his children, Dr Christine (Peter) Vranas, John (Lily), Irene and Joann as well as his many grandchildren and step grandchildren. He was a dedicated Family Practitioner and General Surgeon for over 30 years with a reputation of going above and beyond for his patients. He travelled the world well into his 80's and was an avid reader until the end. Known for always sharing oranges and a quick wit, he was a vibrant member of the Greek community in Chicago until his retirement where he poured himself into gardening and restoring a home in his beloved Arahova. He was buried in a quiet ceremony at Agios Trefonas in Kifisia. As James lived his life quiet and simply, family requests you make a donation to your in his memory. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary