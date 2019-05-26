James "Jim" Puklin died May 22 in D.C. He was 78. The cause was complications from Alzheimer's disease.Jim was a professor of ophthalmology at Wayne State University and a retina expert at Kresge Eye Institute.His care for others extended worldwide. Jim invited doctors from Russia to his offices and supported vision scientists coming to the U.S. for Association for Research and Vision in Ophthalmology (ARVO) meetings. In 2015, he was honored as an ARVO gold fellow.Jim and his wife, Gail Daubert, met in Chicago in 1985 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they worked for several years before Gail headed to law school in D.C. and Jim left for the Kresge Eye Institute. Jim proposed at the Metropolitan Opera during intermission of Turandot. They settled in Georgetown and Jim commuted weekly to Detroit while Gail, a partner at Reed Smith, worked in D.C.Jim loved running and entered 80-plus marathons. He graduated from West Aurora High, Dartmouth College and Chicago Medical School. He is survived by Gail; sister Marty Fitzhugh; first wife Diane and their daughters Eileen and Barbara; grandchildren Julian, Riley, Lenny and Sophia; Gail's family; and Ziggy, who will miss the extra treats.Visitation is May 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at De Vol Funeral Home in D.C. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary