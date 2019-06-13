|
James R. Adamson, MD, PhD, 69, of Deerfield, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 10, 2019. Jim was the beloved husband of Suzanne for 34 years. He is survived by brother John Adamson of Columbus, OH; sister-in-law, Patricia Van Velsor; brother-in-law; Stanley Van Velsor; niece, Sarah Van Velsor, and nephew, Ross Van Velsor, all of San Francisco, CA. Jim graduated from MIT and the University of Chicago and was a neurosurgeon in the Chicago area for many years. Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 15, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Deerfield, 824 Waukegan Rd. Deerfield, IL, at 2:00 pm with visitation preceding at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Journey Care Hospice at journeycare.org. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019