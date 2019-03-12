James R. Decho, born March 30, 1937 passed away March 9, 2019 at the age of 81. He was the beloved husband of the late Jacquelyn; loving father of Judy (Dan) Edwards; Jim (Deanna), Joe (Tammy) and the late Jeanine Decho; cherished grandfather of Peter, Andrew, and Tess Edwards, Jay Gann, Jake and Lauren Decho, and Emily and Brooke Decho; dear brother of Barbara (the late Gil) Mitchell and the late Russell (the late Darcie) Decho; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Jim was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1957-1960. After the army, Jim spent his career working for Illinois Bell Telephone for 40 years. Beginning as a lineman, he worked his way up to engineer by retirement. Jim was the retired Chief of Clarendon Heights Volunteer Fire Department serving the communities of unincorporated Clarendon Hills and Willowbrook for 27 years from 1961 to 1988. After moving to Tennessee, he served as Assistant Chief and Chief of Taylors Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department for over 10 years. Memorial visitation Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5 to 9 pm at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 South Cass Avenue, Darien. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 16, 2019 10am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 8404 South Cass Avenue, Darien. Internment private. For funeral info 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the National Parkinson's Foundation (https://parkinson.org) or Michael J. Fox Foundation (https://www.michaeljfox.org). Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary