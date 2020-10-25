James R. Dowdall passed away from natural causes on October 17, 2020 at the age of 93. He is survived by his children John (Stephanie) Dowdall, Julie (Brian) Simmons and 5 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Vivian. A special thank you to his caregiver's Alene and Lilieth. Jim was a lifelong resident of Evanston, graduating from Lake Forest College and received a law degree from Chicago Kent College of Law. He was a practicing attorney for over 60 years and in later years served as a mediator and arbitrator. One of Jim's passions was singing. He participated in the Chicago Bar Association's Christmas Spirits Show for more than 50 years. Funeral services will be private.





