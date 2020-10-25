1/
James R. Dowdall
{ "" }
James R. Dowdall passed away from natural causes on October 17, 2020 at the age of 93. He is survived by his children John (Stephanie) Dowdall, Julie (Brian) Simmons and 5 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Vivian. A special thank you to his caregiver's Alene and Lilieth. Jim was a lifelong resident of Evanston, graduating from Lake Forest College and received a law degree from Chicago Kent College of Law. He was a practicing attorney for over 60 years and in later years served as a mediator and arbitrator. One of Jim's passions was singing. He participated in the Chicago Bar Association's Christmas Spirits Show for more than 50 years. Funeral services will be private.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
October 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Leonard A. Stern, II
